Chris Athey from ARF (Animal Rescue Foundation) joined us with a lovable puppy... Smokey!
Smokey is a husky mix and also has some other siblings up for adoption as well.
Click on the links to find out more:
http://www.animalrescuemobile.org/
https://www.petfinder.com/dog/puppies-46972076/al/mobile/animal-rescue-foundation-al31/
Also, don't miss ARF's big fundraising Mardi Gras parade, The Mystic Krewe of Salty Paws.
