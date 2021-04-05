Meet our brand new Pet of the Week, Tuck! This precious pup is full of energy and is ready for his forever home. Tuck is a 10-week-old Labrador Retriever. In general, this breed is good with children and other animals.

The shelter is also hosting a Rabies Clinic this Friday from 10 a.m. to Noon. It is only $12 cash. For more information about Tuck or the Rabies Clinic, visit Mobile Animal Shelter online. https://www.bing.com/search?q=mobile+county+animal+shelter&cvid=8527115b43164ae2901ce8154b7e2d01&aqs=edge.0.0l7.4118j0j4&FORM=ANAB01&PC=DCTE

7665 Howells Ferry Rd, Mobile, AL 36618

(251) 574-3647

