Merlin the Cat is one of several animals at The Haven looking for a new, furrever home.
Merlin is a 6-month-old, domestic, medium black-haired male cat.
The Haven says Merlin loves being held and gives kisses. He would be a great kitten for a family with young kids.
The Haven
P.O. Box 1063
Fairhope, Al 36535
(251) 929-3980
