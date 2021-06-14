Chris Athey from ARF joined Chelsey on Studio10 with Molly. Molly is currently being fostered with a family and is ready for her forever home. Molly does well with cats and children.
If you would like to adopt her, contact ARF today!
ARF is hosting a Summer Adoption fundraising event this Thursday, June 17, 2021 at HopHounds in Mobile at 6 p.m. For more information, visit this website.
Address: 6140 Rangeline Rd, Theodore, AL 36582
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.