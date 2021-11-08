This weeks Pet of the Week was Mr. Wrinkles from ARF!
Mr. Wrinkles is a Chinese Shar-Pei Mix.
This handsome pup is 100mph of fun. He has a very quick motor and will tucker out quickly, but you'll get 8 hours of play in just 30 minutes with this big guy! Wrinkles loves his toys (especially his tennis ball) and will show them off to everyone he meets. He gets along well with female dogs, but he doesn't do well with cats (he can be protective of his food around fur siblings). Mr. Wrinkles is kennel-trained and loves wearing his harness because it means it's time for walkies! This super smart, outgoing guy would probably do best with older kids or adults who can handle his boisterous nature. Mr. Wrinkles would love to be the center of your household, so fill out an adoption application to meet him!
Adoptable Dogs - Animal Rescue Foundation (animalrescuemobile.org)
