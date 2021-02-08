This weeks pet of the week is Oliver from ARF!
Calling all Lab lovers! Meet Oliver! This 6 year old, middle-aged man has a wonderful calm demeanor and a penchant for sneaking snacks! Oliver is not a fan of cats or small dogs, but he is a loyal family dog and quite the cuddle bug. He's generally a very patient boy who enjoys pets and hugs from human kiddos and is known to keep guard sleeping right next their beds. Like all dogs, though, Oliver does have his boundaries and doesn't like to play rough. A short run or game of fetch with a Nerf football once in a while is more his speed of play. Oliver is not a big fan of being left alone in his kennel, but will gladly go with you wherever he's allowed to go - he's a great car rider! Oliver also knows how to sit, stay, come, lay down, and shake hands/paws. He's a very smart boy with great mature manners looking for the perfect home. Contact ARF with any questions or fill out an adoption application for Oliver today!
https://www.animalrescuemobile.org/
https://www.petfinder.com/dog/oliver-49957561/al/mobile/animal-rescue-foundation-al31/
