Meet this weeks' Pet of the Week, Phat Phat!
Phat Phat is a black and white American Bulldogg Mix. She's approximately 2-months-old.
American Bulldog Generic Breed Description:
This breed is known to shed. Its grooming requirements are periodic. Its energy level outdoors is active. Its energy level indoors is active. In general, this breed is NOT RECOMMENDED with children. This breed is not suited for apartment
living. This breed's trainability / obedience is noted as poor. This breed's level of alertness is noted as very alert. This breed should be exercised at least 3 times per day.
