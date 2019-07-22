This Pet of the Week segment features Professor Wagglesworth! The Professor is a cutie pie, short, stumpy, and chunky! :) The folks at The Haven believe him to be a Hound/Corgi mix and he is around 7 weeks of age. Professor Wagglesworth is 1 out of 6 in a litter and his sweetheart of a momma, Mable is also staying with us until a furever home is found. Stop by The Haven today. They will be open until 4 pm and you can adopt the four-legged love of your life!
The Haven
P.O. Box 1063
Fairhope, AL 36532
Main: (251)-929-3980
