Meet Queen! This Black Mouth Cur and Shepherd Mix is so sweet and ready for a home! Queen is a young female who will grow to be a bigger dog. She is up to date on her vaccinations and is spayed/neutered. She is great with children and other dogs. BE sure to contact ARF if you want to bring Queen home!
Pet of the Week: Queen from ARF
Joe Emer
Morning Anchor/Studio10 Host
