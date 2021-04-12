Meet our brand new Pet of the Week, Silver Jack. This precious pup form ARF is ready for his forever home. Silver Jack is a mixed breed and is good with cats, kids, and other dogs.
If you would like to adopt Silver Jack, please contact ARF today.
Address: 6140 Rangeline Rd, Theodore, AL 36582
