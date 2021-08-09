Meet our new pet of the week, Tucker! This sweet pup is only four months old and is ready for his forever home. He will be adoption-ready by Wednesday, August 11, 2021.
The Shelter is also hosting a rabies clinic Friday, August 13, 2021 and an adoption event the following Saturday. This is a great opportunity for you to adopt a new furry friend.
For more information, visit this website.
Address: 7665 Howells Ferry Rd, Mobile, AL 36618
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.