Bella and Blue (Lady and the Tramp) are a totally bonded pair. They came to ARF together as an owner surrender because the owner became extremely ill and could no longer care for them. WE are desperate to have them adopted together!! They literally love each other so much. Their adoption fees have been sponsored if they go together. They are the sweetest, most gentle dogs. Bella especially will be heart broken without her Blue.
https://www.petfinder.com/dog/bella-48160373/al/mobile/animal-rescue-foundation-al31/
https://www.petfinder.com/dog/blue-48160427/al/mobile/animal-rescue-foundation-al31/
