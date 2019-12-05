Various animal rescue groups have teamed up with Pet Supplies PLUS to create a Pet Angel Tree this holiday season.
The Pet Angel Tree is decorated with of rescue pets. Each picture has a “wish list” on the back of what the pet wants for Christmas. Folks can help these pets from now through Christmas Eve.
This idea benefits ARF, Hope4Hearts Animal Rescue, Friends of the Mobile Animal Shelter and Port City Hope Animal Rescue
Also, you can take Holiday Pet Pictures!
-Port City Animal Rescue on December 7 and 8
-Hope4 Hearts Animal Rescue on December 14
-ARF (Animal Rescue Foundation) December 15
Times are 10 am to 2 pm for each date. 100% of all money goes directly to the rescue group
Pet Supplies PLUS
803 Hillcrest Rd.
Mobile, AL 36695
