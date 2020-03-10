The Animal Alliance of Florida is hosting a mega adoption event! They encourage you to “Spring into Love” and bring home a new furry family member. All the fun is on March 14, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Pensacola Fairgrounds. There are over 20 local rescue animals that will be there! This mega adoption event is sponsored by Ascend Cares Foundation.
This free family-friendly affair, hosted by Animal Allies Florida, will include free parking and admission, fun kids’ activities, educational opportunities and demonstrations, including Trap/Neuter/Return training and information. There will be fundraising opportunities to benefit local animal rescue organizations, including raffle prizes from local businesses and other wonderful items, as well as a variety of vendors with merchandise for purchase.
Come out to be a part of history in beating last year’s event amazing 131 adoptions in one day! This has never happened before in the Florida Panhandle.
They couldn’t do this event without our wonderful sponsors! They send many thanks to the Ascend Cares Foundation for sponsoring this event and to Christina Powers Tax for their sponsorship. They also acknowledge the generous in-kind support of Duncan McCall Advertising in promoting the event.
There are other sponsorship and vendor opportunities available. If you are interested in helping and want more info, please visit their website at www.aaFlorida.org/sponsor or contact Alpna Wayal at 301-512-8441.
Over 20 local animal welfare organizations are scheduled to attend including: Animal Allies Florida, Amazing Grace Bully Rescue, SouthBARK, Save Underdogs, Flori Bama Small Breed Rescue, A Hope 4 Santa Rosa County, Northwest Florida Great Dane Rescue, and HOPEducation
Additional participants include Steven’s Sanctuary, The Mylo Foundation, The Rescued Rescuers, Redfox's Animal Rescue, The Joy Committee, Sooty's Sanctuary, Paw and Order Rescue Ranch and more!
For more information, please visit the Animal Allies Florida website at http://www.aaFlorida.org or our Facebook page Animal Allies Florida.
Details include:
When: March 14, 2020
Where: Pensacola Fairgrounds, 6655 Mobile Hwy, Pensacola, FL
Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.