Get ready for game day with the Pink Post Office Boutique! The ladies joined Chelsey in the studio to talk about Fall fashions. Not only can you purchase your perfect game day outfit from the boutique, but you can also grab a custom and graphic game day tee from KABL & Co.
You don’t want to miss out on a sweet deal! Team Spirit Saturday this Saturday, August 31, 2019 at both Mobile and Daphne locations for PPOB. Wear your team colors and check-in on FB for 10% off PPOB items.
You can visit them in store to find your perfect game day outfit or visit our Pink Post Office Boutique VIP FB Page for exclusive online shopping. For more info on ordering local or state football shirts, visit www.kablandco.com
You can visit Pink Post Office Boutique at either of their two locations:
Mobile location at Cottage Hill and University 5015 Cottage Hill Rd, Mobile, AL 36609
Daphne location next to Kravers 25945 State Hwy 181, Daphne, AL 36526
