Get ready for a night on the water! Perdido Queen Cruises offer riverboat cruises on their two-level climate-controlled riverboat. Their cruises include dinner, live entertainment and a full cash bar for nearly 3 hours! You can join the dinner cruises with live music on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday evenings.
Once a month, you can enjoy a special cruise! Pirates and Princess Cruises. This cruise is great for the whole family and your children will love it. For more information, be sure to visit their website or call (251) 948-6611.
Reservations are required.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.