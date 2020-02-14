The story of Helen Keller is one that inspires many of us. Playhouse in the Park is gearing up for an incredible few days. You can experience the story of Helen Keller and her dedicated teacher, Anne Sullivan. Brooklyn Norstedt, who plays Helen, and Bella Heyer, who plays Anne Sullivan, joined Chelsey in the studio to talk about the inspiring performance.
You can see "Miracle Worker" for yourself on February 15, 16, 21 and 22, 2020. Friday and Saturday shows are at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday shows are at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $16 for adults and $14 for children.
Fr more information and tickets, visit their website!
