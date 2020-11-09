Roll up your sleeves and give blood during the Holiday season! Our friends at Baldwin County EMC are hosting their Power of Giving Blood Drive on November 12 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Baldwin EMC Headquarters. You can help save lives this season!
In order to give blood you must be 17 years old and weigh no less than 110 pounds. For more information, visit them online!
When: Thursday, November 12, 2020 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: Baldwin EMC Headquarters 19600 HWY 59 Summerdale, AL
