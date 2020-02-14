Dr. Anthony Nguyen from providence Medical Group joined Chelsey in the studio to talk about diabetes and how you can take steps to prevent it. Dr. Nguyen talked about what diabetes is, why we should be concerned when diagnosed, how often to get checked and how you can prevent it.
He encourages you to get checked regularly, even if you are not diagnosed with Diabetes. For more information, contact Providence Medical Group at (251) 660-3500 or on their website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.