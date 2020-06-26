The following information was provided by Tara Keech:
Tarah Keech is a burnout prevention and recovery expert. As a life coach and the CEO of BurnoutSurvival.com, Tarah helps leaders burnout-proof their lives and businesses. She has training and a Masters degree in Clinical Psychology and has been a consultant in Fortune 500 organizations since 2011.
If you’re tired of feeling overwhelmed and ready to get unstuck because you know you’re meant for more, Tarah offers a 6-week personal coaching program that will guide you to dig deep and address the thoughts and mindsets that have been keeping you stuck. You’ll also be equipped with tools to help you navigate the journey of being kind to yourself and moving forward so you can show up as your best self and live a life you love.
These are intended to inspire your questions only and give you a general idea of how I’ll address each conversational point. This is not a script! Your questions are most welcome and I prefer a flowing conversation.
● You specialize in burnout. What is burnout exactly? First, burnout is a completely normal human experience. I define it as physical, mental, and emotional exhaustion. (Which I know your audience can deeply identify with!)
● What’s the difference between burnout and just the normal, day-to-day hustle and grind?
Burnout is that feeling of being stuck. The other thing I hear from clients all the time is that they don’t even recognize themselves or don’t even know what they want anymore. It’s like they’ve been living in survival mode so long that it can be really hard to pull out of that. And that’s when burnout can come in big time.
● Yes! I feel like that’s really easy to identify with … What’s the root cause? Burnout happens when we get trapped in doing things for reasons we don’t like. We know that because two people can be doing the same thing and one be burnout - living out of obligation and auto-pilot - where the other person can be lit up, loving life.
● We all know that it’s important to have a mission statement or “Start With Why” but how do you do that if you’ve been surviving that long? It’s important to recognize that wanting is a creative exercise. It’s imaging what can be when it’s not yet real. It’s like flexing a muscle and when you’ve been using all of your strength and energy - all your reserves to maintain - there’s what I call “creative atrophy,” and “wanting atrophy.” [I’ll share one of my fave exercises - Be, Do, Have, Feel, So - to kickstart wanting inspiration.]
● I’d love to talk through a specific situation you’ve had or observed from your audience. We can talk through applying this process to a real-life need.
● So, what help can you give to someone who may be raising their hand and saying, “That’s me!”? Well, I support my clients two ways. First, I love helping you one-on-one with personal coaching. We will dig deep and get to the root cause of the mindsets that have been holding you back, keeping you stuck for so long. Then, we’ll elevate your thoughts and your habits to get you living the life you know you were meant to live - a life you love. I’m also really proud to get to help business owners and leaders equip their teams - both with the skills and support they need to burnout-proof their cultures and their businesses.
Learn more or schedule a call with Tara Keech on her website, burnoutsurvival.com.
