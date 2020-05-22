This Saturday’s Program at 9:00am is a continuation of our Discussion on COVID-19, Where Are We Now…
Mobile County continues to lead the State of Alabama in diagnosed cases and sadly, deaths!
This as Governor Kay Ivey’s Safer at Home order has allowed some businesses to reopen.
The state is also approaching another date where Governor Ivey may allow even more businesses to welcome customers once again inside their establishments…
Two members of the UNITED COMMAND are our guests this Saturday morning…
Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson and Mobile County Commissioner Merceria Ludgood.
They will share why they believe Mobile County overtook Jefferson County, AL.. a much larger county by population.. and now continues to lead the state in several categories.
In addition, the two governmental leaders will update us on where the city and county are now as it relates to COVID-19.. and tell us what they believe we could be expecting in the days and weeks to come.
Perspectives with Eric Reynolds airs this Saturday at 9:00am.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.