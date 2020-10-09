As the Flu Season approaches, it is important that you are prepared! Flu Season and COVID-19 colliding could cause a severe season of sickness. Perspectives with Eric Reynolds sits down with medical professionals who are preparing for the 2020 Flu Season.
Dr. Rendi Murphree, an Epidemiologist and Director of The MCHD Bureau of Disease Surveillance and Environmental Services and Dr. Debra Walks, a Pediatrician at The MCHD Keeler Memorial Building and in charge of Clinic in Downtown Mobile join Eric on the show.
Perspectives with Eric Reynolds airs Saturday morning at 8:30.
