Mark Schambeau and Ryan Schumann joined Joe on Studio10 to talk about the 88th ADSFR.
The following information was provided by event organizers:
The 88th Annual Alabama Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo (ADSFR) dates have been set for July 16-18, 2021. The weigh station will be open 10:00am-7:00pm Friday and Saturday, and 10:00am-5:00pm Sunday. Traditionally, the Alabama Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo attracts over 3,800 anglers competing in 30 categories for over $400,000 in cash and prizes. In 2011, The ADSFR was proclaimed the largest fishing tournament in the world by Guinness World Records. ADSFR expects larger than usual spectator turnout by returning to a full event this year. Rodeo Officials will be “Reelin’ in the Years” with FREE live music from the 70’s, 80’s, and 90’s. The entertainment begins with the Capt. T-Bones’ Liar’s Contest presented by HUK on Thursday, July 15th, 2021, followed by Yellowhammer featuring Jake Peavy. The Bullard Chevrolet Stage at the Rodeo site will function as the main stage for the Rodeo Weekend Music, with headliners of The Molly Ringwalds presented by HUK on Friday Night. Mustache, The Band presented by Jesco Construction on Saturday night. Fishing begins at 5:00am Friday, July 16th with the ceremonial cannon blast at the ADSFR site and concludes at 5:00pm Sunday, July 18th with a ceremonial cannon blast.
The 63rd Annual Roy Martin Young Anglers Tournament will be held Saturday, July 10th. The weigh station will be open from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m., with the tournament beginning at 5:00 am. This event is open to all anglers 15 years old and younger. Every angler that weighs in a fish will receive a Zeigler hot dog, a bag of Golden Flake potato chips, an ice-cold Coca Cola, and an ice cream. All of the proceeds from the Roy Martin Young Angler’s Tournament will go toward the annual Children’s Christmas Shopping Tour sponsored by the Mobile Jaycees. The awards ceremony for the Roy Martin Young Anglers Tournament will be held immediately following the tournament at the ADSFR site.
The Mobile Area Children's Charity Expo (MACC Expo) will be a one-day event held during the Roy Martin Young Anglers Tournament (RMYAT). Date/Time: Saturday July 10th, 2pm-6pm. The purpose of the MACC Expo is to increase awareness of the various charitable organizations and events throughout Mobile County whose goal is to help Mobile area children/youth/families. The MACC Expo will be held in our large A/C cooled event tent on the rodeo site. This event is free to both exhibitors and the public.
The Alabama Shipyard Awards Ceremony for the Alabama Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo will be held on Monday, July 19th at The Grounds starting at 6:00pm.
The festivities for the Alabama Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo will kick-off at the Rodeo site with the Capt. T-Bone’s Liar’s Contest presented by HUK on Thursday, July 15th at 6:00PM. Rodeo ticket holders can participate in the competition by telling their best, or worst, fish tale. A “distinguished” panel of invited judges will determine the winners. Live music by Yellowhammer featuring Jake Peavy performing on the Bullard Chevrolet stage.
Every angler in the Open Competition who weighs in a legal fish from any of our 30 Categories will be entered into two drawings: One for a 25’ Contender Boat outfitted with a Yamaha motor, and trailer package and one for a SeaKeeper One.
In addition to the ADSFR Open Competition, anglers may also enter any of our Jackpots:
The Raymarine Big Game Jackpot pays cash for the largest Tuna (Yellowfin or Blackfin), Dolphin, Wahoo, Billfish and Swordfish. In addition, there will be a random drawing among all anglers that enter a fish in the Big Game jackpot for a Raymarine electronics package.
The Synergy Laboratories King Mackerel Jackpot pays cash for 1st through 10th place with a 1st place prize of $8,000 based on 100 entries. 2nd through 10th place payouts are based on number of entries. There will also be 2 random drawings, one for a Honda Recon 4-Wheeler and one for your numbers for a private reef, among all anglers who enter a fish in the Synergy Laboratories King Mackerel Jackpot
The Yamaha Motors Speckled Trout Jackpot pays cash for 1st through 10th place with a first-place prize of $8,400 based on 600 entries. There will be 3 random drawings, one for a 90hp Yamaha SHO Motor, one for a Rhodan Trolling Motor, and one for a $1,500 gift certificate to Backyard Paradise, among all anglers who enter a legal fish.
As well as CASH PRIZE DIVISIONS for Billfish, Tuna, Dolphin, Swordfish, Wahoo, King Mackerel, Speckled Trout (Creel & Lunker), Blackfish, and Tarpon.
