Prodisee Pantry is focused on giving back during the COVID-19 Pandemic. They have been hosting a food distribution every Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. In order to receive food, you must bring your photo I.D. and proof that you live in Baldwin County. Pack your patience when you go! Prodisee Pantry recently changed their distribution location to Spanish Fort High School. If you would like to donate your time or money, please visit their website! 

