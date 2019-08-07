The RiverPub Presents PubStock! This fun event includes three days of peace, love & music. The RiverPub plans to have fun while celebrating Woodstock’s 50th Anniversary.
PubStock will be rocking on August 16-18, 2019. On Friday, PubStock kicks off with a wedding, River-Oke 1969 Edition & a costume contest. Get ready to eat on Saturday because Smac’s Shack Food Network’s #1 Food Truck in Alabama, Paul Shuler & Level Up Band. Sunday features a Bloody Mary Bar, Trivia, Liars Contest & Ryan Balthrop Acoustic Show. You do not want to miss this weekend full of fun!
Details include:
When: August 16-18, 2019
Where: The RiverPub at Cliff’s Landing Bay Minette, AL
More information on the RiverPub:
The RiverPub at Cliff’s Landing is one of Baldwin County’s best kept secrets. The pub is located on a half-mile stretch of the Tensaw River in Alabama’s Delta. Everyone should experience a sunset through the picturesque windows. They celebrate happy hour with discounted prices Monday through Friday until 7 pm.
The SandBar opens every spring and kicks off summer on the Tensaw. The Bushwhackers were voted “Baldwin County’s Best Bushwhacker” by Baldwins Best in 2018. The RiverPub was nominated for 4 Nappie Awards in 2019 and accepted the Nappie Award for Best Bar in Baldwin County and Brandy Stewart-Best Bartender.
The pub is located on Highway 225 just north of Spanish Fort and a short boat ride north of famed Gravine Island. Cliff’s Landing offers plenty of dockage and you can drive, bike or float to the RiverPub at Cliff’s Landing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.