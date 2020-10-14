Get ready for a fun pumpkin patch! Chickasaw United Methodist Church is hosting their pumpkin patch all October long. You and your family can pick your pumpkin until October 31, 2020. It is open from 12:30 p.m. - Dusk and Saturdays from 10 a.m. - Dusk.
You can even catch a film or story time on certain Saturdays.
For more information, visit them online!
