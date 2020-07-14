The following information was provided by the organizers of Push for Peace:
Dannie and Danielle Pledger, the husband and wife also known as the gospel recording group Divine Purpose, are the founders of Push for Peace and Sparkle Productions Inc. Sparkle Productions is a non-profit in the Mobile area that strives to strengthen the local community by promoting peace through faith, unity, and love. The building blocks of our organization center around four main components: Push for Peace (Community Outreach), My Life Matters (Youth, Schools, and Community Outreach), Family Matters (Strengthening Community through Family Foundations and Healthy Relationships), and Social Lights (Uniting Community through the Promotion of Positive Social Engagement and Interactions of Diverse People).
Push for Peace 2020-Drive-In Edition will take place on Friday, July 17, 2020 beginning at 6:00 p.m. and ending at 10:00 p.m. Cars may begin lining up at 5:45 p.m. and each vehicle will be checked in. Guests will be able to hear the event through their car radio as well as the outdoor speakers. Guests may be bring blankets and/or lawn chairs to enjoy the event in, on, or around their vehicle, as long as they remain social-distanced in their designated spaces. Attendees are asked to wear mask anytime they leave their vehicle to travel to the restroom or for vending purposes and anytime that they are outside of their vehicle and within 6 feet of another family or participant. The event will be held at The Hank Aaron Stadium in the parking lot. The address is 755 Bolling Brothers Blvd, Mobile, AL 36606. This is a free event! However, we are accepting donations from those who can assist us in keeping our programs going in the community. You can donate to Sparkle Productions Inc. by going to paypal.me/pushforpeace. You can also contact the organization by calling 251-366-6701.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.