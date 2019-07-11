The Push for Peace Family Skate and Date Night will take place on Sunday, July 21, 2019 beginning at 5:30 p.m. and ending at 8:30 p.m. The event will be held at Dreamland Skate Center. The address is 5672 Three Notch Road, Mobile, AL 36619. This is a free event! However, they are asking participants to give a monetary donation or bring school supplies if they can.
Those who cannot make the event and would still like to donate are urged to still participate by going online to https://itsdivinepurpose.com/ministry and clicking the Donate button or by going paypal.me/pushforpeace. You can also contact us by calling 251-366-6701.
Dannie and Danielle Pledger, the husband and wife also known as the gospel recording group Divine Purpose, are the founders of Push for Peace and Sparkle Productions Inc. Sparkle Productions is a non-profit in the Mobile area that strives to strengthen the local community by promoting peace through faith, unity, and love. The building blocks of our organization center around four main components: Push for Peace (Community Outreach), My Life Matters (Youth, Schools, and Community Outreach), Family Matters (Strengthening Community through Family Foundations and Healthy Relationships), Social Lights (Uniting Community through the Promotion of Positive Social Engagement and Interactions of Diverse People).
The Push for Peace Family Skate Night will focus on strengthening family foundations and building healthy relationships.
In addition to carrying out initiatives through Sparkle Productions Inc., Divine Purpose continues to serve in many capacities alongside many other non-profit organizations here in the city of Mobile and also in other neighboring states such as Georgia, Tennessee, Florida, and Mississippi.
Webiste: http://www.itsdivinepurpose.com/ministry
Email: 2divinepurpose@gmail.com
2sparkleproductionsinc@gmail.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/divinepurpose.526
YouTube: @2divinepurpose
Twitter: @2divinepurpose
Instagram: itsdivinepurpose
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.