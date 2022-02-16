The following information was provided by Raising Cane's:
Raising Cane’s is celebrating the return of Mardi Gras as well as its award-winning Cane’s Sauce!
Local Raising Cane’s Restaurants are selling limited edition doubloons redeemable for Free Raising Cane’s Sauce. All proceeds from the doubloons will be donated to Opportunity 4 Entertainers and Performing Arts which supports individuals who are looking to pursue a career in the performing art industry.
“Free Sauce” Doubloons are available at the Mobile Restaurant as well as the Mississippi Gulf Coast Restaurant and are redeemable for one Free Raising Cane’s Sauce per purchase through Mardi Gras day.
Raising Cane’s is celebrating its signature sauce being named the #1 Most Craveable Sauce. Technomic asked consumers which sauce or condiment they find most craveable. Cane’s Sauce was voted #1, with a 20-point lead over second place.
ABOUT OPPORTUNITY 4 ENTERTAINERS & PERFORMING ARTS:
Opportunity 4 Entertainers & Performing Arts assists youth and individuals in the community looking to pursue a career in the performing art industry. The organization focuses on public speaking, communication streaming, ACT training, community outreach, financial literacy, mentoring and the fundamentals of music.
ABOUT RAISING CANE'S®:
Founded by Todd Graves in 1996 in Baton Rouge, La., RAISING CANE'S CHICKEN FINGERS has more than 600 Restaurants across 31 states and the Middle East. Holding the title of “Fastest Growing Chicken Chain,” Raising Cane’s plans to open over 100 new Restaurants across 10 new markets in 2022. The company has ONE LOVE® – quality chicken finger meals – which includes the iconic “Cane’s Sauce” that has been named the #1 sauce in the QSR industry. Raising Cane’s is consistently recognized for being a great place to work – most recently earning them a spot on Glassdoor’s ”Best Places to Work” list, and Forbes’ “America’s Best Large Employers” list. Raising Cane’s was also recently recognized in the inaugural Forbes Halo 100 for excellence in delivering customer satisfaction and brand trust. More information is available at raisingcanes.com.
