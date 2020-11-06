The following information was provided by Rapahope:
Rapahope’s 11th annual Turkey Trot for Hope 5K fundraiser is the perfect way to start your Thanksgiving Day! Your entire family is invited to run, or walk with us at Battleship Memorial Park. This year we have added a virtual registration option, so you can support Rapahope from anywhere.
All proceeds from the Turkey Trot for Hope will be used to bring joy to children diagnosed with cancer and to their families. Rapahope is a non-profit organization that offers free, year-round programming, including our flagship summer camp, as well as weekend and day-long opportunities for families and siblings to have fun together. Our goal is to help campers have life- changing camp experiences filled with as many amazing moments as possible.
Date: Thanksgiving Day (Nov. 26)
Location: Battleship Memorial Park
Time: 5K at 8:00 a.m. and Gobble Wobble 1 Mile at 9:00 a.m.
Register: rapahope.org
Phone: 251-476-9880
Email: info@rapahope.org
Website: rapahope.org
Facebook: Rapahope
Instagram: @rapahope
Mailing Address: P.O. Box 1427 Mobile, AL 36633
Physical Address: 205 Lambert Ave. Suite A Mobile, AL 36604
