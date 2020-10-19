The City of Prichard is raising awareness for Breast Cancer every Sunday in October! Prichard City Councilman, Lorenzo Martin, joined Chelsey Sayasane on the JET Deck to talk about what you can expect for the last Sunday.
Folks can walk or bike through the streets of Prichard at 7 a.m. on Sunday. If you would like to join, meet at Wilson and Prichard Avenue at 7 a.m.
