This turkey tenderloin is seared before baking or grilling to lock in that good Cajun flavor!
Makes 4-6 servings
WHAT YOU WILL NEED
- 1 Butterball Turkey Tenderloin (about 24 ounces)
- 4 tablespoons Cajun blackened seasoning
- 4 tablespoons Rouses Olive Oil
- Heavy-duty aluminum foil, cut to 18 inches
HOW TO PREP
Prepare tenderloin by coating it with olive oil and generously seasoning with Cajun blackened seasoning.
Place tenderloin directly into a hot skillet and sear for 2 minutes on each side, turning once. (This sears the seasoning into the meat to enhance flavor.) Remove from skillet and place on sheet of aluminum foil.
Spread olive oil from skillet over entire tenderloin and wrap tightly with foil.
Cook over indirect heat on grill for 45 minutes, or until internal temperature reaches 155ºF. Turn every 10 minutes. (This can also be baked by placing foil-wrapped tenderloin, after prepping with olive oil and seasoning, into an oven preheated to 350ºF and cooked for an hour, or until internal temperature reaches 155ºF.)
Remove tenderloin from grill (or oven), slice into 4-6 portions, and top each portion with Cucumber Jalapeño Relish (recipe follows) before serving.
CUCUMBER JALAPEÑO RELISH
Makes enough to garnish 4-6 servings
WHAT YOU WILL NEED
- 2 medium-sized cucumbers, peeled and diced
- 2 jalapeños, diced, with seeds and membrane removed
- ½ small red bell pepper, diced
- ½ small yellow bell pepper, diced
- ½ small red onion, diced
- ½ cup seasoned rice wine vinegar
- 1 teaspoon of habanero pepper sauce
- 1 tablespoon first cold pressed olive oil
- 2 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro
- ¼ teaspoon kosher or sea salt
HOW TO PREP
In a medium bowl mix all ingredients to make relish. Let the relish chill for 1 hour before garnishing turkey tenderloin.
MORE INFO:
ROUSES MARKETS:
- 7361 Theodore Dawes Rd.
- Theodore, AL 36582
- (251) 653-7391
- 1545 Gulf Shores Parkway
- Gulf Shores, AL 36542
- (251) 948-4715
- 112 Saraland Loop
- Saraland, AL 36571
- (251) 675-8124
- 4350 Old Shell Rd.
- Mobile, AL 36608
- (251) 380-0020
- 6729 Spanish Fort Rd.
- Spanish Fort, AL 36527
- (251) 621-0552
- 7765 Airport Boulevard #609
- Mobile, AL 36608
- 251-272-5026
- 25405 Perdido Beach Boulevard
- Orange Beach, AL 36561
- 251-272-5034
HOURS: 7am-10pm
ABOUT THE CHEF: Chef Neil “Nino” Thibodaux
Chef Nino was born in Franklin, Louisiana. A stint in the Air Force after high school as a F-15 jet mechanic included a month at a remote base near Cagliari in Sardinia. After earning a Bachelor of Arts from Trinity College in Jacksonville, Florida, and an Honorary Doctorate from Victory Baptist College in North Augusta, South Carolina, Nino returned to Italy, where he lived for 13 years. When Nino moved back to the United States, he settled in Houma, Louisiana, and started teaching private cooking classes. Inspired by his time in Italy, he then launched the Friends of Italy Culinary Institute. Nino has taught monthly cooking classes and done cooking demonstrations and events for Rouses Markets for over 10 years. He has a low salt, mild, Cajun seasoning blend called Adrenaline Seasoning, which is available at all Rouses Markets in Louisiana, Mississippi and Lower Alabama.
You can find more of Nino’s recipes, Rouse Family Recipes, and a collection of Southern, Cajun and Creole recipes at www.rouses.com. Pick up your free copy of the Rouses Magazine at any Rouses Market on the Gulf Coast.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.