Chef Nino from Rouses Markets shares a delicious, Italian way to enjoy eggplant!
SUPPLIES NEEDED:
- 2 pounds of eggplant (1 large or 2 medium)
- ½ tablespoon salt
- ¾ cup Rouses Olive Oil
- 1 large onion, finely chopped
- 2 celery stalks, finely chopped
- 1 small red pepper, finely chopped
- 4 tablespoons pine nuts
- 1 (14-ounce) can San Marzano tomatoes, finely chopped
- ¼ cup water
- Black pepper to taste
- 4 tablespoons red wine vinegar
- 1 tablespoon sugar
- 2 tablespoons capers, rinsed (and chopped if large)
- 24 green olives, pitted and halved
- 4 tablespoons finely chopped parsley
PROCEDURES:
1. Cut the eggplant into 1-inch cubes and place in layers in a colander, sprinkling each layer with salt as you go. Leave to drain for 30 minutes. Rinse and squeeze the eggplant dry with your hands.
2. Heat ⅓ cup of the oil in a large frying pan over medium-high heat. Brown the eggplant in batches over high heat, adding more oil as needed. Remove browned eggplant from pan and drain on paper towels.
3. Add more oil to the pan and reduce the heat to medium. Add the onion and celery and cook for 5 minutes, or until softened but not brown. Add the red pepper and pine nuts, and cook for 2 minutes. Spoon off any excess oil, and add the tomatoes and ¼ cup water. Simmer for 10 minutes, or until the mixture is quite dry. Season well with black pepper.
4. Add the vinegar, sugar, capers and olives, and cook for 2 to 3 minutes over low heat. Add the eggplant back to the pan and cook for another 5 to 6 minutes, then remove pan from the heat and leave to cool. Add more black pepper if needed. Add the parsley and toss to incorporate before serving.
5. The caponata can be used as a side or as a dip!
ROUSES MARKETS:
- 7361 Theodore Dawes Rd.
- Theodore, AL 36582
- (251) 653-7391
- 1545 Gulf Shores Parkway
- Gulf Shores, AL 36542
- (251) 948-4715
- 112 Saraland Loop
- Saraland, AL 36571
- (251) 675-8124
- 4350 Old Shell Rd.
- Mobile, AL 36608
- (251) 380-0020
- 6729 Spanish Fort Rd.
- Spanish Fort, AL 36527
- (251) 621-0552
- 7765 Airport Boulevard #609
- Mobile, AL 36608
- 251-272-5026
- 25405 Perdido Beach Boulevard
- Orange Beach, AL 36561
- 251-272-5034
HOURS: 7am-10pm
ABOUT THE CHEF: Chef Neil “Nino” Thibodaux
Chef Nino was born in Franklin, Louisiana. A stint in the Air Force after high school as a F-15 jet mechanic included a month at a remote base near Cagliari in Sardinia. After earning a Bachelor of Arts from Trinity College in Jacksonville, Florida, and an Honorary Doctorate from Victory Baptist College in North Augusta, South Carolina, Nino returned to Italy, where he lived for 13 years. When Nino moved back to the United States, he settled in Houma, Louisiana, and started teaching private cooking classes. Inspired by his time in Italy, he then launched the Friends of Italy Culinary Institute. Nino has taught monthly cooking classes and done cooking demonstrations and events for Rouses Markets for over 10 years. He has a low salt, mild, Cajun seasoning blend called Adrenaline Seasoning, which is available at all Rouses Markets in Louisiana, Mississippi and Lower Alabama.
You can find more of Nino’s recipes, Rouse Family Recipes, and a collection of Southern, Cajun and Creole recipes at www.rouses.com. Pick up your free copy of the Rouses Magazine at any Rouses Market on the Gulf Coast.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.