It's Christmas in a cup! Blue Bell's 2 holiday flavors are here: Christmas Cookies and Peppermint. Enjoy them alone, or use them to make this fun and yummy holiday dessert!
INGREDIENTS:
- Blue Bell Christmas Cookies ice cream
- Sugar cookies (crumbled)
- Chocolate syrup
- Mini chocolate chips
- Cool Whip or other whipped topping
- Strawberry
STEPS:
Put crumbled sugar cookies on bottom of parfait glass or bowl. Add a scoop of Blue Bell Christmas Cookies ice cream and drizzle chocolate syrup on top. Sprinkle mini chocolate chips on top. Add second layer of crumbled sugar cookies and another scoop of Christmas Cookies ice cream. Then, create a Santa hat by adding a dollop of Cool Whip, a strawberry, and another small dollop of Cool Whip on top to make the hat topper.
