Lucy Greer from Greer's Markets shares an easy, delicious dish that's perfect for lunch or to bring to a party!
INGREDIENTS:
- 12 ct. King’s Hawaiian Rolls
- 1/4 lb. sliced ham
- 2 oz. sliced hard salami
- 2 oz. sliced pepperoni
- 6 slices provolone cheese
- 1/3 cup pepperoncini or banana peppers, sliced
- 2/3 cup jarred olive salad, chopped
- Topping:
- 5 tbsp. butter
- 2 tsp. Worcestershire sauce
- 1/2 tsp. dried Italian seasoning
- 1/2 tsp. garlic powder
- 1/4 tsp. kosher salt
- 1/8 tsp. black pepper
STEPS:
While keeping rolls together, use a serrated knife to slice the rolls in half lengthwise. Remove the top rolls being careful that they stay attached. Place the bottom rolls in a 9x9 or 9x13 baking dish that has been sprayed with non stick spray.
Layer ham, salami, pepperoni and provolone on the bottom rolls. Spread pepperoncini and olive salad over the meat and cheese. Sprinkle with kosher salt and black pepper. Place the top rolls on to close the sandwiches.
Melt butter in microwavable bowl. Stir in Worcestershire sauce, dried Italian seasoning, garlic powder, kosher salt, and black pepper. Brush on the closed sandwiches.
Cover pan with aluminum foil. Bake at 350 for 15 minutes. Remove aluminum foil and bake 5 more minutes until cheese is melted. Slice into individual sandwiches and serve hot.
MORE INFO:
Greer's Markets and Catering (multiple locations)
- www.greers.com
- Catering inquiries: 251.380.7781
- Email: catering@greers.com
- *Greer's now offers online ordering with free store pickup at several of its markets!
- *Greer's also offers grocery delivery online through Instacart!
