Lucy from Greer's Markets is making one of her grandfather's recipes, and it's the perfect dessert for fall!
INGREDIENTS:
- 16 oz pure pumpkin purée
- 4 eggs
- 3/4 vegetable oil
- 2 tsp. vanilla extract
- 2 cups flour
- 2 cups sugar
- 1 tbsp. pumpkin pie spice
- 2 tsp. baking powder
- 1 tsp. baking soda
- 1/2 tsp. salt
- Frosting:
- 6 tbsp. butter, softened
- 3 oz. cream cheese, softened
- 1 tsp. vanilla extract
- 1 tsp. milk
- 1.5-2 cups powdered sugar
STEPS:
Beat pumpkin purée, eggs, vegetable oil and vanilla extract together in a bowl. In a separate bowl combine flour, sugar, pumpkin pie spice, baking powder, baking soda, and salt. Slowly pour dry ingredients into wet ingredients while mixing. Mix until just combined.
Pour batter into a 9x13 baking dish. Bake at 350 for 35 minutes, until center cooked through. Let cool.
Frosting: beat butter, cream cheese, vanilla and milk together. Add 1.5 cups powdered sugar. Add remaining 1/2 cups powdered sugar if needed. If it gets too thick, add a drop of milk at a time.
Spread frosting over cooled cake. Store in the refrigerator.
MORE INFO:
Greer's Markets and Catering (multiple locations)
- www.greers.com
- Catering inquiries: 251.380.7781
- Email: catering@greers.com
- *Greer's now offers online ordering with free store pickup at several of its markets!
- *Greer's also offers grocery delivery online through Instacart!
