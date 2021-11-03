Lucy Greer with Greer's Markets makes this "comfort food" soup that's also healthy!
INGREDIENTS:
- 2 red bell peppers, chopped into 2 inch pieces
- 12 Roma tomatoes, sliced in half lengthwise
- 1 small onion, sliced
- 8 cloves fresh garlic, smashed
- 1/4 cup olive oil
- 1.5 tsp. kosher salt, divided
- 1/2 tsp. + 1/8 tsp. black pepper, divided
- 12 sprigs fresh thyme, leaves taken off stems
- 1 tsp. sugar
- 2 tbsp. tomato paste
- 4 cups vegetable stock
- 3/4 cup canned coconut milk, stirred well
STEPS:
Line a sheet pan with aluminum foil and spray with non stick spray. Place red bell peppers and tomatoes on the pan, and then spread onions, garlic, and thyme leaves over the top. Drizzle vegetables with olive oil, 1 tsp. kosher salt, and 1/2 tsp. black pepper.
Bake at 400 degrees for 40-45 minutes until light golden brown. Let cool for 10 minutes.
Transfer cooked vegetables and any collected juices into a blender. Add tomato paste. Blend until puréed smooth.
Pour purée into a soup pot. Add vegetable stock, 1/2 tsp. kosher salt, 1/8 tsp. black pepper, and 1 tsp. sugar. Simmer over medium low heat for 15 minutes. Add coconut milk and simmer another 5 minutes. Serve hot.
MORE INFO:
Greer's Markets and Catering (multiple locations)
- www.greers.com
- Catering inquiries: 251.380.7781
- Email: catering@greers.com
- *Greer's now offers online ordering with free store pickup at several of its markets!
- *Greer's also offers grocery delivery online through Instacart!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.