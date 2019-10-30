Get ready for a night full of fun! The Fifth Annual Red Shoe Brew is gearing up for a night full of live music, beer, wine and networking. It will all takes place on November 7, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Mobile. The public is invited to join the Red Shoe Society for the event. Featuring brews from Haint Blue Brewing Company, heavy hors d’oeuvres, wine, entertainment, prizes, House tours and more, this open house event is an evening for local area young professionals 21 years of age and older who are interested in learning more about becoming involved with the Red Shoe Society and Ronald McDonald House Charities of Mobile.
Admission is free but donations to the Share-A-Night Fund will be accepted. Attendees can provide a night’s stay for a family in a guest room at Ronald McDonald House with a $12 donation to the Share-A-Night Fund. Although it requires an operating cost of approximately $50 per night for each of the 38 guest rooms at Ronald McDonald House Mobile, families are asked to contribute $12 per night for their stay. However, no one is ever turned away for an inability to contribute thanks to fundraisers, the generosity of individuals, corporate and foundation donations and support from the Gulf Coast community. For more information about The Red Shoe Society and how you can get involved, visit www.redshoesocietymobile.org or call 251.694.6873.
The Red Shoe Society is a group of area young professionals dedicated to supporting the mission of Ronald McDonald House Charities of Mobile. Members are committed to creating awareness and raising funds for Ronald McDonald House Charities of Mobile through a variety of social and volunteer activities and striving to create a fun and welcoming environment where emerging community leaders can network and share their philanthropic interests. If you are between the ages of 21 – 40, you are invited to the Red Shoe Brew to learn more about the Red Shoe Society.
Ronald McDonald House Charities of Mobile provides a supportive home environment offering care, compassion and hope to families with seriously ill and injured children being treated at area hospitals through our Ronald McDonald House and the Ronald McDonald Family Rooms. Our Ronald McDonald House can accommodate up to 38 families a night with families staying for days, weeks, sometimes months at a time while their children receive care. Our Ronald McDonald Family Rooms located inside USA Children’s & Women’s Hospital provide places of peaceful respite – just steps away from the child’s bedside.
Since opening our doors 19 years ago, our Ronald McDonald House has served nearly 9,000 families from around the Gulf Coast, across the country and around the world. Families are asked to donate $12 a night to stay at our Ronald McDonald House but no one is ever turned away for an inability to contribute. Ronald McDonald House Charities of Mobile is a non-profit organization supported by individual, corporate and foundation donations – it is truly “The House That Love Built.”
