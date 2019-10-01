You are invited to the rededication ceremony of a plaque in Fort Conde. The plaque was placed on Fort Conde in 1938 and it recognized the fort at the time. It was removed when the twin tunnels were under construction and placed in storage. Sandra Rackard and Mary Yarbrough located the plaque and will return it to the site on Church street on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 1:30 with a patriotic ceremony followed by a reception in the auditorium of the city of Mobile Museum.
This is a historic preservation and Bicentennial celebration of and for Mobile. Details include:
When: Saturday, October 5, 2019
Where: Fort Conde in Downtown Mobile
Hours: 1:30 p.m.
No tickets are necessary.
