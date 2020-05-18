Bad Axe Throwing in Spanish Fort is a business that was directly impacted by COVID-19. Although the location in Baldwin County is still closed, they look forward to entertaining groups soon. In the meantime, they have been cleaning and preparing their space for you! Social distancing will take place with axes and lanes wiped down between every group. Visit their website to find out when the Spanish Fort location will open again.
Address: 30500 AL-181 #606, Spanish Fort, AL 36527
Phone: (844) 818-0999
https://badaxethrowing.com/locations/axe-throwing-spanish-fort-mobile/
