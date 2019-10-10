Saraland High School is ready to rock for a good cause? Saraland High School is hosting their second Annual “Rock the Land” concert on November 19th. This concert is through an educational program called “Reach and Teach” that gives students hands on experience while planning, promoting and executing a concert. This program was designed and created by Cam Flenor from the Velcro Pygmies and geared toward career and technical education such as Mrs. Cunningham’s Multimedia Design class. Students have been learning so many valuable employment skills while helping plan for their peers at school an awesome concert.
They have a few goals to reach through this event:
1. To help students learn valuable employment skills by hands on learning and conducting live work (creating flyers, posters, banners, tickets, wrist bands, videos, social media shout outs and postings etc.).
2. To help students at school have fun with a concert and see new artist by creating opportunities that many students have never had.
3. Help students learn to budget, achieve that budget along with make enough money after the fact to help their local FBLA organization.
Saraland High School is looking for the help of local businesses! Your business can sponsor any amount that you wish to give. This money will be put toward conducting the concert: stage rental, hotel rooms for the artist and his crew, printing of tickets, wrist bands, poster and banners, brunch for VIP members, t-shirts for the crew, etc.) After all the expenses have been met, proceeds will go toward Saraland’s FBLA chapter to help students go to State and National competitions.
To donate, please visit this website.
