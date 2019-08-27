A great workout is in store for you at 9Round in Midtown! Chelsey visited the newer location to try it out for the first time. If you are not familair with 9Round Kickboxing, they are a 30 minute kickbox themed fitness center. You can go at whatever time is most convienet for you because there are no class times. The workout set changes daily and there are trainers there just for you! At 9Round, you will recieve a heartrate monitorto track your progress during your workout.
You can workout during these hours throughout the week:
Monday-Thursday: 5:30 a.m.- 8:00 p.m.
Friday: 5:30 a.m.- 7:00 p.m.
Saturday: 8:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m.
Closed Sunday
If you are a member, you can workout at any location! For more information, visit their social media sites and check them out online.
