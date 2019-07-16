Yield: 4-6 servings
WHAT YOU WILL NEED
2 tablespoons butter 1 chopped onion
1 chopped green bell pepper
½ teaspoon minced garlic
1/2 cup finely sliced green onions
1 1/2 cups Rouses mayonnaise
3 ounces Provolone cheese
3 ounces Mozzarella cheese
3 ounces Cheddar cheese
3 ounces Velveeta cheese
1 pound peeled Louisiana crawfish tail meat (with fat)
1 stick of melted butter
2 loaves of Rouses French bread, cut in half
2 tbsp. Cajun Seasoning
1/2 bunch Italian Flat leaf parsley finely cut
HOW TO PREP
1. In a large cast iron skillet, sauté vegetables in butter over medium-high heat until wilted.
2. Add mayonnaise and cheese and stir until mixture is completely melted.
3. Remove from heat and mix in crawfish meat.
4. Spread mixture over each half of the French bread, and put back together to form a loaf. 1. Add Cajun seasoning bake at 250 degrees for 15 minutes or until cheese is completely melted and the bread is browned.
5. Cut into slices sprinkle parsley over bread and serve.
ABOUT THE CHEF: Chef Neil “Nino” Thibodaux
Chef Nino was born in Franklin, Louisiana. A stint in the Air Force after high school as a F-15 jet mechanic included a month at a remote base near Cagliari in Sardinia. After earning a Bachelor of Arts from Trinity College in Jacksonville, Florida, and an Honorary Doctorate from Victory Baptist College in North Augusta, South Carolina, Nino returned to Italy, where he lived for 13 years. When Nino moved back to the United States, he settled in Houma, Louisiana, and started teaching private cooking classes. Inspired by his time in Italy, he then launched the Friends of Italy Culinary Institute. Nino has taught monthly cooking classes and done cooking demonstrations and events for Rouses Markets for over 10 years. He has a low salt, mild, Cajun seasoning blend called Adrenaline Seasoning, which is available at all Rouses Markets in Louisiana, Mississippi and Lower Alabama.
You can find more of Nino’s recipes, Rouse Family Recipes, and a collection of Southern, Cajun and Creole recipes at www.rouses.com. Pick up your free copy of the Rouses Magazine at any Rouses Market on the Gulf Coast.
