You can whip up delicious gumbo at home in almost no time with Rouses Gumbo Dinner Mix! This quick and easy meal is perfect for feeding family & friends during the hectic holiday season.
INGREDIENTS:
- 1 pound Rouses Rotisserie Chicken, shredded
- 1 pound Rouses Smoked Sausage, thinly sliced
- 1 box Rouses Gumbo Dinner Mix
- 2 quarts water
- 4 cups cooked rice
STEPS:
1. Bring 2 quarts of water to a boil. Combine gumbo mix with the water, stirring until well-blended.
2. Add chicken and sausage, and return to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer 45 minutes.
3. Serve over rice.
All content © 2020, WALA; Mobile, AL. (A Meredith Corporation Station). All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.