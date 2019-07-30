A very informative event is coming up that you can be a part of. "Run, Hide, Fight" focuses on what to do in the event of an active shooter. You can attend on August 8, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the James P Nix Center at 1 Bayou Drive in Fairhope, Al.
This event is free and is open to the public across the Gulf Coast! If you would like to sign up, call (251) 928-2835.
Details include:
When: August 8, 2019
Where: James P Nix Center, 1 Bayou Drive Fairhope, Al.
Hours: 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Fee: Free and open to public
