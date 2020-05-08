Miss Auburn Opelika Area is busy during the COVID-19 Pandemic serving others! Raven Young, Miss Auburn Opelika Area, has a heart for teachers. She is currently studying at the University of Mobile to be a future educator. She is currently doing online appearances and would love to speak with you!
Raven is hosting a big giveaway for a special teacher! To enter, please visit her Facebook page. Best of luck to Raven in Miss Alabama!
