Summer is almost here and there is an incredible opportunity coming up for you and your kids! Mobile Bay Sailing School is get ready to sail into some Summer fun! Mobile Yacht Club's Youth Sailing Director, Josh Deupree, stopped by the studio to talk about what this sailing school is all about!
Mobile Bay Sailing School offers an adult class, kids class, and even a family class! Forms are coming in and classes are filling up fast. They are looking forward to great classes this summer!
Deupree has been sailing for his entire life and wants to take his experience and knowledge to the young sailors of Mobile Yacht Club. The first session for the Mobile Bay Sailing School is quickly approaching! Day one starts on June 3, 2019. If you are interested and need more information, visit this website or call them at (251) 209-1800.
