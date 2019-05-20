Get your golf clubs ready for a fun Golf Tourney coming up at a local school! Saint Pius X Parish is hosting its annual Golf Tourney on Saturday, June 1, 2019. This is a big fundraiser for the education of the students! The 74 Club will provide an onsite lunch and there will be a crawfish party as well as live music.
Some of the prizes include: Green Egg, McConnel Car, and a two-night stay at Intercontinental Hotel. All of these prizes could go home with you if you attend and purchase a raffle ticket!
There are still sponsorship opportunities available as well as room for more golf teams to sign up!
Tournament is June 1, 2019 at 9:00 am at Spring Hill College Golf Course
You can sign up by calling 482-2449 (SPX Church Office)
$100 per golfer
$400 per team
Team plus hole sponsor is $500
For more information, you can visit this website.
