Get excited to love on your furry friends a little more on Thursday, February 20, 2020. National Love Your Pet Day is celebrated by many animal lovers across the country! There is no better way to show love to your family pet than by making sure it is healthy. Dr. Catherine Turberville joined Chelsey in the studio to show that you can make your furry friend healthier in just one visit!
The Saraland Veterinary Clinic was established in Saraland, Alabama in 1984 by Dr. Ben George. Dr. Catherine Turberville, his oldest daughter, graduated from Auburn University College of Veterinary Medicine in 2004. You can contact them at (251) 679-0370 or online.
