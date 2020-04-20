Soak your chicken in your brine for 2 hours.
Pour the water into a container that is twice the volume of the water. Pour in the salt, italian seasoning, garlic powder and soy sauce. Stir until everything has been dissolved, then allow the brine to cool to room temperature. Place chicken in brine for 2 hours up to 24 hours.
Thoroughly dry chicken with paper towels; season all over with salt and pepper just enough to have a nice flavored crust.
Heat oil in a 12-inch, straight-sided sauté pan over medium-low until oil shimmers, add butter, swirl to coat. Add chicken, smooth side down and turn up heat to a medium. Cook, without moving, for 4 minutes or until smooth side is pale golden brown and chicken easily releases from pan., lifting chicken and adding butter so it flows underneath. Cook 1 minute or until deep golden brown. Turn chicken; cook 4 more minutes or until a thermometer inserted into the center of breast registers 160°F. Remove pan from heat; let chicken stand in the pan for 3 minutes. Serve immediately.
Note: Sauté any of your favorite veggies to add to this amazing chicken.
For Chicken
4 (6-oz.) skinless, boneless chicken breast halves
1 teaspoon kosher salt
½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
1 tablespoon canola oil
1 teaspoon butter
For Brine
½ - 1 liter of water
2 Tbsp Garlic Powder
2 Tbsp Italian Seasoning
1/2 cup salt
1/2 cup soy sauce
